Such strong turbulence, with the plane losing altitude, out of control, caused moments of terror on a flight to New Zealand. At least 50 people were injured following “strong movements” on a Chilean Latam Airlines plane traveling from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland. According to the company, a “technical event occurred during the flight which caused a strong movement”. But the nature of the accident was not specified, so far there has been talk of a technical failure that the pilots were unable to resolve immediately.

After landing in Auckland 50 people were treated on site and 13 of these were subsequently transported to hospital. One of the injured is said to be in serious condition. After landing in Auckland the Boeing /87-9 Dremliner should have continued its journey to Santiago de Chile.