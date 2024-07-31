Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

After the death of the terror godfather in Tehran, the regime would be well advised not to risk an open war with Israel. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, one of the chief architects of the October 7 massacre in which 1,200 Jews were murdered, deserves death more than anyone else. In his Qatari exile, where he lived in luxury, he celebrated the barbaric torture and murder of innocent people. By liquidating the terrorist leader and a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, Israel also gave a convincing response to the bloodbath among children that Iranian-led militias recently carried out in a Druze village. The angry reactions from Beijing and Moscow show how much the protecting powers of the Iranian regime and its allies feel affected by the commando actions.

Hamas leader Haniya killed – Israel faces storm of anger from the Arab world

The Kremlin, which is known to be very good at this business, complains of an “unacceptable political murder”. One can assume that the condemnation from Moscow also reflects a certain respect for the spectacular success of the Mossad. Unlike in Gaza, this time the much-criticized Israel only hit the masterminds and not civilians. But that will not protect the government in Jerusalem from a new storm of anger, in the Arab world as well as at the universities of the West, where young people believe they have a monopoly on morality.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya has met his deserved end, comments Georg Anastasiadis. © Montage: Vahid Salemi/dpa

Israel kills Hamas leader Haniya – risk of further escalation increases

The attack in Tehran undoubtedly carries the risk of a further escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. Iran has not only lost an important ally in Haniya, but has also suffered a disgrace from the attack in the middle of its capital, which, from the mullahs’ point of view, demands a visible response. At the same time, however, people in Tehran also know that it is better not to rely on the war vows of their cronies Erdogan. An attack on the nuclear power Israel, followed by the USA entering the war, would pose enormous risks for the Islamic theocracy.

Until now, Iran has been smart enough to stick to the shadow war waged by its Palestinian, Lebanese and Yemeni henchmen against Israel. Much now depends on whether the new, supposedly “reformer” president can prevail against the warmongers in the Revolutionary Guard. ⇥[email protected]