October is terror month and many streaming platforms, such as Netflixthey are preparing all their artillery to give us a good scare and celebrate Halloween in the best way. In this case, the red ‘N’ did not want to wait long and released a film of the genre at the end of September and it is already at the top of the top 10 of the most viewed films on the page in Peru. But, what is the film from Spain that instantly earned the title of audience favorite?

In this note we will tell you all the details about it so that you too can go see it immediately and add it to the list of productions that you absolutely have to enjoy during this chilling month.

What movie leads the top 10 on Netflix Peru?

The film that quickly rose to the top of the ranking is ‘Nowhere’a Spanish horror and suspense film directed by Albert Pintó and starring Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas.

‘Nowhere’ has a total duration of 109 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 49 minutes. Photo: Netflix See also Jamie Campbell Bower: “I am proud of Vecna”

This original production of Netflix It premiered on September 29, 2023 on the platform and already enjoys the preference of the Peruvian public, who placed it in first place in the top 10, surpassing other films such as ‘El curandero’, ‘Reptiles’, ‘Carga maxima’, ‘Soltera covada 2’, among others.

What is ‘Nowhere’ about?

“Mía is a pregnant woman who, along with her husband, flees from a totalitarian country hiding in a maritime container. After being forcibly separated, she must fight for her survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea. Alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean, Mía faces everything to save the life of her daughter and reunite with her partner,” says the official synopsis of ‘Nowhere’.

What is the cast of ‘Nowhere’?

Anna Castillo as Mia

Tamar Novas as Nico

Tony Corvillo as Gil

Mariam Torres as Lucia

Irina Bravo as Angela

Victoria Teijeiro as Vicky

Mary Ruiz as Sandra

Edu Bulnes as Andrés

Antonio Buíl as Truck Driver

Saïd El Mouden as Lead Trafficker

Watch the trailer for ‘Nowhere’ HERE