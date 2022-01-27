Chilpancingo de los Bravo.- Inhabitants of the capital of Guerrero lived an afternoon of terror this Wednesday during the armed confrontation between members of a criminal group and a self-defense organization which left a balance of eight dead. This happened near the Buenavista Health sector.

According to preliminary reports, the perpetrators of the attack were the Los Ardillos criminal group against the camp Union of Organized Peoples of the State of Guerrero (UPOEG) of Chilpancingo.

Some witnesses declared that the confrontation lasted about two hours and left eight dead, four for each side.

Read more: One shot! They execute an 18-year-old in Tijuana, Baja California

Elements of the Mixed Operations Base, members of the State Police, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard and the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene.

For its part, the Commission for the Construction of Peace of the State of Guerrero issued a statement confirming the attack. It also explains that a group of Guerrero police officers who were on the scene were shot at by at least three vehicles that intercepted them while they were traveling on the Mexico-Acapulco federal highway.

According to local media, two civilians wearing tactical uniforms and high-powered weapons died during the confrontation, while no officers were injured.

Official sources indicate that after the clash between civilians, a security operation was deployed that could last until Thursday morning. For its part, the State Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has already opened an investigation folder to clarify the facts and act against those responsible for the deaths.

During the security actions, the police agents seized two vehicles with handmade armor, a truck with several bullet holes that contained a grenade launcher attachment and two R-1 type rifles inside.

The leader of the UPOEG, Bruno Plácido Valerio, confirmed in an interview for La Jornada the death of four members of the armed organization. According to his statements, one of his victims is Mario Zamora, former leader of the State Coordinator of Education Workers in Guerrero (CETEG).

Plácido Valerio also confirmed the death of four alleged criminals, of whom two lost their lives during the shooting and the others succumbed in the vicinity of the Acahuzotla town.

Read more: More than 30 injured! Passenger truck collides with high school in Lerma, Edomex

During the telephone interview, Plácido Valerio reproached Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda for ignoring requests to reinforce security in the area and explained that two of his companions died hours after the attack due to lack of medical care.