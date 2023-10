Rescuers observe covered bodies in Hroza: 51 of the village’s approximately 330 inhabitants were killed in the missile attack | Photo: EFE/EPA/PAVLO PAKHOMENKO

In the deadliest attack on civilians in Ukraine since the one against a railway station in Kramatorsk in April 2022, when 63 people were killed, Russia killed at least 51 civilians in the village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine, this Thursday (5).

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the missile attack hit a cafe and a store, at a time of great concentration of people, close to noon local time (6 am Brasília time). A six-year-old boy was one of the fatal victims of the Russian attack.

Stunning images published on social media and by international news agencies show several bodies, some covered by tarpaulins and sheets, with desperate survivors crying beside them.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that several Hroza residents had gathered at the cafe for a wake – there was at least one representative from each family in the village there. Around 330 people lived in Hroza.

“Russian terror must be stopped. All those who help Russia evade sanctions are criminals. Everyone who supports Russia so far supports evil,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to the Meduza website, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine opened an investigation into the tragedy as yet another case of violation of international laws and rules of war by Russia. The attacks on civilians contradict the official Russian narrative, which suggests that Kremlin forces only target military targets.

This was the deadliest attack since the start of the war on the Kharkiv region, far from the current front line of the conflict, concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine.