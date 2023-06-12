Moments of terror last night at midnight in the historic center of Nola, in the province of Naples, precisely in Piazza Duomo. A boy, aboard a black Fiat Panda, completely lost his rationality and started zigzagging aiming at pedestrians who were in the square, running over seven of them.

The boy in the car began to speed around the perimeter of the square where it was the people present who called the police.

Madness a #Nolahits the crowd with his car and sows panic, then flees and capsizes: 7 injured #June 12th pic.twitter.com/tVHhulH0HD — AGTW (@AGTW_en) June 12, 2023

Then he restarted at full throttle, hitting others. In the end, after the last manoeuvre, the black Panda drove away from the center of Nola at full speed and near the municipality of Camposano, also due to the speed, was involved in a road accident, capsizing. The boy driving was injured inside the car, reached by the police.

At least seven boys were taken to hospital, some in serious condition.