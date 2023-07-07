Seattle, Washington.- A alaska airlines flight bound for Seattle, Washington, was diverted to a nearby airport due to a false bomb threat made by a man who claimed to be fleeing from the Sinaloa Cartel.

According EFEBrandon Scott, 38, was arrested after delivering a note to a flight attendant claiming to be carrying explosives in her handbag and threatened to detonate them. However, authorities did not find any explosive devices on the plane.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when the flight, which had departed from Atlanta, Georgia, He was heading to the Spokane airport, near Seattle.. Scott delivered a note to the stewardess in which she claimed to have a bomb on board her and threatened to detonate it if her demands were not met.

Authorities took the threat seriously and diverted the plane to a nearby airport, where a bomb squad conducted a thorough inspection. However, no explosives or suspicious material was found anywhere on the plane.

Subsequently, Scott admitted to police that he had deliberately lied about the bomb threat.. He claimed that he feared for his life, since he claimed to be being persecuted by members of the Sinaloa Cartel, who allegedly had orders to torture and kill him upon landing in Seattle. Scott wanted to be arrested to avoid facing said threat.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that 177 passengers and six crew members were on the flightand that no one was injured during the incident.

Authorities detained Brandon Scott to determine his responsibility in the case. He will face charges for making a false bomb threat and endangering the safety of the flight’s passengers and crew.