A dead and at least 14 injured, after a roller coaster derail several meters high, in a well-known theme park from Stockholm, local media reported this Sunday.

The terrible accident happened in the amusement park “Gröna Lund”when a wagon It got stuck in the air and several of its occupants fell into the void, according to police reports.

The rest were able to hold on to the structures of the roller coaster or they were trapped between them, for which they were rescued by the sanitary teams of the attractions part.

Shortly after the wrecked wagon it detached from the structure and collapsed, the EFE news agency reported.

Among the injured are several children, according to information from this medium, while more details are unknown about the fatality.

Stockholm roller coaster accident. Photo: Screenshot

According to information from that medium, the roller coaster of “Gröna Lund” It reaches 30 meters in height at its highest point and has a total circuit of 800 meters.

It is located on one of the peninsulas of the Swedish capital, it has been in service since 1988 and is one of the most popular in Stockholmwhich performs the functions of both theme park as a stage for musical shows and festivals.