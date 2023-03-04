Matamoros.- After strong clashes between civil groups that paralyzed the streets of Tamaulipas this afternoon, viralized a heartbreaking video where armed subjects clean up the crime scene by climbing onto lifeless bodies and injured people to their trucks.

This Friday afternoon, the Tamaulipas Secretary of Public Security confirmed the report of two clashes between armed groups, the balance so far is a woman who received a stray bullet, although the casualties continue to be corroborated.

In the face of bursts of fire, institutions from Sedena, Semar, National Guard, State Guard, federal and State Prosecutors, have made tours to safeguard citizens and have been asked not to expose their integrity.

After the armed training in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, witnesses captured on video the exact moment in which three alleged criminals, they were cleaning the streets after the violent event.

During a clip broadcast on the Twitter social network, the vehicles of the alleged armed subjects are shown, while they organize to upload the injured and dead people, including the content creator, he said, “As if they were pigs”, seeing how they dragged them.

The criminals did not care about the time, having the entire municipality terrified of fear, they took the opportunity to take the remains of those who lost their lives in the shooting.

We recommend you read:

Although Internet users have spread various clips in which they were trapped between the convoys, and even of the victimsthis is one of the most traumaticWell, they take them away as if nothing had happened.