A total of eight studentshigh school turned out intoxicated to the degree of convulsing after a student and classmate allegedly spread a spray inside the facilities of the Porfirio O. Morales High School in TehuacánPuebla.

During the afternoon of last Thursday, parents were informed of an incident with their children around 7:00 p.m., despite the fact that the students reported they suffered intoxication from a foreign substance around 4:00 p.m.

Parents were unable to take their children away until paramedics stabilized them because several had severe reactions, including headaches, losing consciousness and even experiencing tachycardia.

The students were treated by paramedics from the Red Cross and Firefighters who transferred them to hospitals such as Hospital 15 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, the General Hospital and a private clinic.

The parents of the minors affected, first and second grade students, asked the school management to implement the backpack operation to prevent students from bringing prohibited substances into the school.

The government councilor, Armando Ramírez San Juan, reported that the possible cause of poisoning is being investigated, since the school teachers stated that among the possible causes of poisoning in minors, it could have been due to food, although use is not ruled out. of drugs.