Shooting in Pescara, three gunshots to the bartender: “Slow service”

Pescara is upset after the attack in broad daylight that took place in center from the cityin a restaurant located in one of the central squares of the Abruzzo capital. A man in his forties nearly killed the bartender with pistol shots. He got up from the table – reads the Corriere della Sera – where he was having lunch, entered the restaurant and started to inveigh against the counterman, it seems for excessive waiting. A discussion was born, then one fist fight and in the end the customer did as in the Old West: he pulled one pistol and has shot on the unfortunate. One, two, maybe three shots. Race to the hospital, emergency intervention. “It is very seriousThe investigators said at eight yesterday evening. They intubated him in resuscitation and the prognosis is reserved.

It is – continues the Corriere – a twenty-three year old originally from Santo Domingo employee of the restaurant, the Casa Rustì, a restaurant in the center of Pescara known for the skewers. The attacker fled but was ccaptured in the night. He is a non-regular customer of the restaurant. He has been immortalized by some videos that shoot him as he fires on the young Dominican who was seeking cover behind the counter. It hits him at neck and al Chest. “A terrible scene”, the story of a witness.

