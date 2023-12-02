PARIS. This evening in Paris, in the Grenelle neighborhood, a man attacked tourists, killing one person and injuring two others, while he shouted “Allah Akbar”. The murderer was classified as “S”, meaning at risk of radicalization. According to what we learn, he was also reported to have “psychological problems”. The man was arrested in 2016 on charges of preparing an attack.

The murderer was registered as a radical Islamist

According to what was reported by the Tf1 TV, the attacker was arrested: his name is Armand R., he is 25 years old, and is “French” and “born in France”, of Iranian origin. During the arrest, he threatened the officers with a hammer and allegedly told the police that he “could not bear that Arabs were killed all over the world” and that he “wanted to die as a martyr”. Police used an electric pulse gun twice to neutralize the attacker, capturing him on Avenue du Parc de Passy.

A German-Filipino tourist dies

The victim of the attack, a young German-Filipino national born in 1999, was found in cardiorespiratory arrest on the Bir-Hakeim bridge, between the 15th and 16th arrondissements of Paris, shortly before 10pm, according to police sources . The knife wounds to her back and shoulder caused her death.

At least two were injured

In the same area, between Avenue du President and Avenue Kennedy, a second victim was injured with a hammer. She was walking with her wife and son when the attacker came up behind her and hit him on the head. She was rescued and treated by the firefighters, according to what the police reported. A third person, an English tourist born in 1957, was also injured in the attack.

Macron calls the Interior Minister

Meanwhile, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, spoke this evening by telephone from Doha, Qatar, where he is visiting after COP28, with the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to obtain information on the situation. The Minister of the Interior is expected at the site of the attack for a press briefing.