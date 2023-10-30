The body of a 42-year-old man was found this Monday morning at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, after the match between Napoli and Milan (2-2), on Sunday night, local media reported.

The man, a native of Bacoli, a municipality in Naples (southern Italy), was found in an abandoned parking lot of the stadium, just below the section intended for the visiting fans of the venue, and would have fallen into the void from a distance of 20 meters to the ground. trying to sneak into the game without entry, according to the first police reconstructions.

Milan tied with Napoli in Italy’s Serie A.

A friend of the victim was the one who provided the information to the Italian police and who He confessed that he tried to sneak in with the deceased without entry, although a beam complicated his access and he decided to give up, while his friend continued ahead and ended up falling into the void.

The body was found around 2 a.m. in Italy, a few hours after the match that ended in a tie between the Neapolitans and Milan fans.

With information from EFE.

