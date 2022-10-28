Moments of anguish and terror lived by the inhabitants of Zacatecas, Mexico, when they saw how a dog carried in its snout a human head of a manwhich would have been found in an ATM in the area.

The shocking event was recorded on video, which has gone viral and has gone around the world. According to local media the canine found the head inside an ATM after being attracted by the smell of blood.

Given the police statements, the Mexican authorities managed to make a presence at the last whereabouts where the animal was found and managed to recover the head to carry out the respective investigations. At the moment, it is believed that it was a settling of accounts by criminal gangs that are present in the area.

(Keep reading: Video: in full live broadcast, thieves try to rob journalist).

In the cashier there was also a suitcase containing a poster with a message indicating that they left a human head there, as a threat, according to officials who were present at the scene.

The signature corresponded to the drug trafficking group of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), who also indicated that they were looking for another man to commit the same homicide.

The dog, very hungry, was attracted by the smell of blood. He walked several blocks with his head in his mouth, causing terror in all the inhabitants. Photo: Twitter: @MrElDiablo8 – Screenshot

“The next head is yours, Jaime Román Chávez, alias 5.3. Pu..s MZ (Mayo Zambada), Zacatecas, territory of the CJNG”, read the white cardboard that was published by a Twitter user.

(Don’t stop reading: Video: man disarms thief, shoots him and achieves his capture).

The moment was captured by a man who was traveling in his vehicle. “Look at that dog, it has a human head on its snout,” said the subject as he followed the steps of the canine.

So far the identity of the man who was murdered in such a way is unknown, but local affiliates indicate that it is very likely that he is a former member of said criminal gang that plagues Zacatecas.

More news

To the rhythm of ‘I congratulate you’ by Shakira, deputy rebukes political opponents

Terror in mid-flight: plane is left with broken engine and windows by storm

Minor was abused by his classmates and teachers asked for a pact of silence

Woman killed her husband after he burned her baby with boiling liquid

Trends WEATHER