Tragedy in the region of Baja California

The world of motorsport is in shock with the news coming from Mexico. According to local media reports, a armed commando allegedly attacked a group of drivers who were participating in an amateur rally yesterday in the Baja California region, a territory located in the north of the country between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California.

At least 10 victims

Unfortunately, the information that arrives is tragic and speaks of at least 10 dead and nine wounded. In the videos and images that have been circulating on social media, some scenes of the attack can be seen, with racing quads being hit and, dramatically, some bodies lying next to the vehicles. One video even shows some men assaulting one of the vehicles, to the terror of the other participants as they try to flee.

If he registers attack armed in the rally “Cachanillazo” en #Ensenada, Baja California; They report 10 muertos y varios heridos. pic.twitter.com/GvyF8NTKBm — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) May 21, 2023

Mayor’s comment

Local media reported that the bombing took place at Ensenada and surrounding area, south of Tijuana. The demonstration, known locally as Chacanillazo, began in the morning on a beach in the city. The mayor of Ensenada, Armando Ayala, commented on what happened: “I am in permanent communication with the State Attorney General’s Office – he has declared – as well as with federal authorities from the three levels of government to provide all necessary information. Surveillance has been increased in the southern part of the municipality. Operations are still active to identify those responsible for the attack”.

One of the most violent areas of Mexico

For years, Baja California has been one of the regions with the highest rate of violence in all of Mexico, starting in the city of Tijuana. Violence is often due to the struggle between criminal gangs for control of the territory, especially in regions close to the border. Before today, however, Cachanillazo – which has taken place in Baja California since 2018 – had never had such episodes recorded.