Near tragedy

There Indianapolis 500 2023 it ended with Josef Newgarden celebrating his first victory in this competition, achieved on the last available lap after three red flags in the finale. A spectacular all-in that smiled at Penske’s American, in an afternoon that could however have turned into a tragedy due to an episode that occurred a few minutes earlier, and which miraculously did not cause injuries or even deaths among the spectators .

The accident

The big scare ran to 17 laps to gothanks to an impact against the barriers of Felix Rosenqvist, at that moment engaged in the fight for victory which, if successful, would have been the second in a row for a Swedish driver after the one conquered last year by Marcus Ericsson. However, the McLaren driver lost control of his car and crashed into the external crash barriers, eventually spinning. Following the crash, Rosenqvist’s single-seater fell back into the middle of the track while the other cars were approaching at high speed and in full trajectory, with Kyle Kirkwood which failed to avoid the collision.

A tire flew OVER the FENCE at the Indy 500 😱#INDYCAR #SkySportNZ 🏎 pic.twitter.com/9wjYEwe4WI — Sky Sports NZ (@skysportnz) May 29, 2023

The rubber near the crowd

In the incident, the rear wheels of both cars made contact, with one of these passing the safety nets flying to the grandstands. The dynamics for Kirkwood was also very bad, as he overturned following the impact against the wall. Once reassurances were received regarding the health conditions of both drivers, the greatest concerns were all directed towards that section of the circuit where the tire sank, a real potentially fatal projectile for one or more spectators, as unfortunately happened in the past in accidents with similar dynamics in the open wheel categories.

The big fortune

Instead, contrary to initial impressions, the tire literally grazed the grandstand where the audience was located, falling into the parking lot of the racetrack and damaging a carbut without hitting anyone. The owner of the vehicle certainly wasn’t lucky, but it’s better not to think about what the consequences would have been if the tire had ended up in the grandstand. In Indianapolis, in addition to the victory in Newgarden, there was a real miracle.