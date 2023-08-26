Season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room It brought us more than one surprise after “Clarita” gave herself the scare of her life when it was time to stay locked in the house of the maldini. Why was she there? ‘Clarita’, ‘Patty’s’ adopted daughter, stayed at the Gonzales’ house while Joel’s girlfriend was at work. Richard Junior invited her to play hide and seek in Las Nuevas Lomas until they found the ‘Noni’s’ house. Thus, ‘Teresita’s’ son had no better idea than to ask ‘Pacho’ for permission to enter.

While the two children played, the scare loomed, since Richard Junior decided to leave the house and leave ‘Clarita’ lost. The objective that Teresa Collazos’s son was looking for was to make her look spoiled in front of her entire family because he became jealous of her when Joel and Patty introduced her to society.

The Maldini are monsters for ‘Clarita’ in ‘AFHS’

‘Clarita’ was desperate looking for Richard Junior and, at the same time, the exit; however, she ran into the bathroom Cristobal, whom he sees as if he were Dracula. Getting out of there scared, she meets Macarena, also turned into a monster and, before leaving the house, Francesca is waiting for her at the door like a witch. All this occurred in the imagination of ‘Clarita’. What is certain is that she saw the Maldini family, but she imagined them as strange beings.

The scare was so great that “Clarita” fainted and scared everyone in the Maldini house. With what had happened, they were thinking of doing something to revive her, without imagining that the little girl was part of the Gonzales family, so if they found out what happened, a tremendous discussion could arise.

