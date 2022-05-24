A few days before the premiere, Netflix has released the final trailer for “Stranger things 4”, volume 1, a series that brings back Eleven and the boys from Hawkins against the creatures of the Upside Down.

With the chapters about to arrive, the series of advances, clues and images provided by the Duffer brothers excite the fans, who are already talking about what they will be able to see in the new plot.

Final trailer for “Stranger Things 4″

What will we see in “Stranger things 4″?

The fourth season will pick up six months after the battle at the Starcourt mall, which brought terror and destruction to the town. Struggling with the aftermath, the boys not only no longer live nearby, but will have to learn to make new friends and deal with the challenges within high school.

It is in this process that a new supernatural threat emerges. It presents a terrifying mystery that, if solved, could finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Cast of “Stranger things 4″

“Stranger Things 4” stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbor (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Release date of “Stranger things 4″

“Stranger things 4″ arrives this Friday, May 27 on Netflix.

How long will each episode of “Stranger things 4″ last?

The episodes of the first part of “Stranger Things 4″ will exceed the 60 minutes long, there will be a couple of hour and a half chapters and the final installment will last approximately 2 hours.

the bonus episode

Likewise, the Duffer brothers explained that originally this fourth season was going to have only eight episodes, but that in the script work they realized that it was not enough.

“We sat down with our writers and said: ‘I don’t think this is feasible in eight episodes’ .

so we went to Netflix and we said, ‘Hey, is it okay if we do one more episode?’ Luckily they were very supportive,” Ross said.

Netflix releases the first 8 minutes of season 4

Netflix has released the first eight minutes of “Stranger things 4″, the new season of the series created by the Duffer brothers. This time, the production seems to take terror and mystery to a new level, showing Eleven, a character played by Millie Bobby Brown, darker and more terrifying than ever, while we meet a new side of Dr. Brenner in the Hawkins Laboratory. .