ORA dozen charred bodies were discovered this Friday in the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince, after a night marked by bloody clashes between units of the National Police and armed groups that control the area, which brings to 30 the bodies found in less than a week in the hills of the capital.

The bodies were found in the Haut-Delmas areas, in particular Delmas 60 and 95, in Petion-ville. Apparently, the deceased accompanied the leader of the Delmas 95 gang, known as Ti Greg, killed on Thursday in his stronghold by the Haitian National Police.

Apparently, after dying in the clashes, they were burned by civilians, tired of the domination of the gangs in the area.

In less than a week, more than 30 bodies have been found in the Petion-ville area, located in the hills of Port-au-Prince, which for a week has been gripped by a situation of unprecedented violence, which has paralyzed the activities of the city.

People lift a body found on a street in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:EFE Share

Since last year, Haiti has been facing a phenomenon known as Bwa Kale (bare penis), whose objective is killing and then burning suspected bandits and their relativesin a context of security weakened by a drastic increase in acts of violence, marked by the increase in kidnappings, armed attacks, gang rapes and armed robberies.

Since the end of February, violence has increased further in Haiti, especially in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, mostly under the control of powerful armed gangs that impose terror on the population.

Ariel Henry, Haiti's prime minister, was sworn in after Moïse's death and the legitimacy of his mandate was questioned until he resigned. Photo:Getty Images Share

An agreement was reached a week ago for the creation of a transitional presidential council, after whose implementation the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, will resign from office, as he announced in a message to the nation from Puerto Rico, where he is stranded due to the escalation of violence in Haiti and the pressure for him to resign from office.

This transitional council must agree on the appointment of a new prime minister and prepare the way for holding presidential elections.

EFE