He goal In football it causes ecstasy in people who love this sport and follow their teams closely. However, goal celebrations can be somewhat controversial and even dangerous, as happened in recent days in Guatemala.

It may be of interest to you: Is Arturo Vidal leaving América de Cali? Reason that would complicate his arrival in Colombia

Unlike basketball, American football and other sports, soccer has the goal as its main ingredient and is unique because it is the only thing that the spectator expects and that makes the game special.

However, an unfortunate event occurred in recent days in Guatemala. In a video circulating on social networks, it is observed how football is stained by the violence of some fans.

The events would have occurred in the village The Rico, in Los Amates, region of Izabal, where an amateur soccer match took place and after one of the teams scored a goal, several heavily armed men began shooting.

The tension and fear escalated in seconds, the 'fans' took out their guns and fired a dozen shots at the ground and at the side of the field for the 'joy of the goal'.

Read here: Thierry Henry confesses that he suffered from depression: 'I cried every day'

The most impressive thing is that the players of both teams continue to play the game normally, as if nothing was happening on the side of the pitch.

THIS IS HOW THEY CELEBRATE THE GOAL… Whoever shares the video claims it was recorded in Aldea El Rico, in Los Amates, Izabal and indicates textually: “How can something like this be described or defined?…How did our country get to such a situation? pic.twitter.com/7rUZwsekJY — Vinicio Fuentes (@VinicioTVGT) January 7, 2024

In the same video and a few moments later, the team scores another goal again, the celebration escalated and a man, with a military rifle, enters the field and the 'rain of bullets' for the goal begins.

The footballers, without being oblivious to the situation, finished the match without any problem on a playing field filled with bullet cartridges.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO