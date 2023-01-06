The war has returned to Culiacán this Thursday, after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of El Chapo and leader of Los Chapitos, one of the factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. Alleged members of the criminal group caused chaos in the state capital and other cities, with shootings and blockades, stripping drivers of their vehicles and cell phones. The most important airports in Sinaloa were closed and some highways were closed, with trucks and trailers crossed, engulfed in flames.

Testimonies collected by EL PAÍS paint a panorama of terror in the capital, where packs of armed criminals, on motorcycles or on foot, played cat and mouse with the authorities, shots involved. Roberto, a painter who left home shortly before 10:00 a.m., explains that the criminals have seized his car at gunpoint: “I don’t know what a war site will be like, but I think it’s the same thing,” he says. .

These are well-known scenes in Culiacán, which experienced a similar episode three years and three months ago, also motivated by the capture of Ovidio Guzmán. Then, the push of Los Chapitos forced the withdrawal of the Army, which had detained Guzmán in his house, in the center of the city. His henchmen caused chaos, with blockades, shootings and burning vehicles, and the military finally freed the criminal leader.

National Guard agents outside the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico City, where Guzmán was transferred. Hector Guerrero

On this occasion, the authorities have achieved their objective and have flown Guzmán to the capital, despite the tantrum of Los Chapitos. The consequence of this victory is a terrified city. In an appearance before the media, the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, explained that the criminals blocked up to 19 avenues, boulevards and highways, only in Culiacán, near the airport, military Air Base number 10, but also at the north and south exits.

Although the operation to capture Guzmán occurred at dawn, in a town an hour from the center of the city, Jesús María, the confrontations and blockades began to be felt in the urban area at about 6:15 in the morning. Juan, a fictitious name, has arrived at the airport a quarter of an hour early to fly to Mexico City. He had passed the controls and was waiting in the boarding room when suddenly he began to hear shots.

“There have been like four or five bursts that were heard. So, I said, ‘Well, what will it be?’, I went on Twitter to see if someone reported what was happening, and suddenly I see that they were already reporting blockades, burned cars. And I said ‘uf, no, this is already cannon’. Then the plane arrived and we didn’t know if we were going to leave or not, ”he explains. The airline workers have made them board, but the plane was still on the runway for a while, without taking off. “People were already half paranoid,” adds the man. Finally, they took off.

His plane was one of the last to leave Culiacán this Thursday morning, which later suspended operations. Videos have begun to appear on social networks where workers and travelers ran to take refuge in the terminal, in the face of shootings. They have also transcended videos of shootings on the same tracks of the airfield. In one of the most shocking sequences of the day, dozens of passengers on a flight that was about to leave threw themselves to the ground to avoid impacts. The lead has hit at least one Aeroméxico plane and another from the Armed Forces.

Two images of the chaotic scenes inside Aeroméxico Flight 165 taking off for Mexico City when it was shot. David Tellez (Reuters)

On the streets, the situation was very strange. A journalist who lives near the Malecón Nuevo, right in the center, woke up and when he looked at his cell phone, he found several messages telling him not to go out. “They were talking about a confrontation in Jesús María, but I didn’t know what was happening,” he says. His name does not appear on these lines for security reasons. “During the morning we received reports from colleagues whose vehicle was stolen, also their cell phone on some occasions. Right now it is uncertainty. Now, after the arrest, messages of looting or dispossession begin to arrive ”, he narrates.

Several colleagues have suffered what he says, reporters trying to do their job and who ran into groups of criminals. One has recounted, for example, that the criminals took his car and that he later took refuge in a hotel. Criminals later arrived at the hotel to demand their car keys from guests. Another has told a similar story: criminals who took his car. He has had no choice but to continue working on foot.

Other citizens have suffered similar dispossessions. Roberto, the painter, whose real name does not appear in this note either, has been one of the many victims of armed robbery in the streets of the city. The man has left his house after 9.40 in the morning. He had heard something on the news, but he didn’t think it would affect him. He was wrong.

“I was going near a boulevard called Agricultores, near the veterinary school of the University. It is a boulevard that covers many neighborhoods and that gives us access to the center and is close to the exit to Mazatlan, ”she says. “Suddenly, I see that seven or eight guys were there in the middle, all with guns in hand. When I arrive, someone says to me, ‘what’s up old man, where are you going? I tell him, ‘I’m going to work.’ And he tells me, ‘get off and leave the keys attached’.

The man offered no resistance. He got out of the car and stared at the criminals, not knowing what to do. A few meters away, neighbors watched what was happening. “The guy gets into my car, it seems that he was nervous, he couldn’t start it, but then he was able to. Another who was outside went to the two people who were watching and said, what are you looking at?, thus shouting. And he has fired twice into the air.”

A soldier stands guard before the remains of a burned vehicle on the highway, in Mazatlán (Sinaloa), this Thursday. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Roberto ran away to where the onlookers were, who gave him shelter. From the house, he saw how the boys who had taken his car crossed another one in the middle of the avenue and set it on fire. “From the house you could see people passing by, like taking things from a nearby supermarket, but it was no longer the problem, it was already pure robbery,” he ditch. The man has returned to his house, hidden in the bed of a pickup. In the afternoon, some neighbors have offered to take him.

