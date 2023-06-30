Dozens of people were ready to see Jennifer Lawrence’s latest film, ‘No Hard Feelings’, in New Mexico when a terrible act of intolerance ended the life of a person.

Michael Tenorio, 52, was murdered inside the Century Rio Theater in Albuquerque, last Sunday June 25.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Posta married couple went to the movies, Tenorio and his wife, Trina Tenorio, they reserved seats 8 and 11 in Row F.



Because the seats were separated, one of the employees of the place suggested that he talk to the people in seats 10 and 9 so that they could move a seat.

I was minutes into the movie when Enrique Padilla, a 19-year-old young man and owner of the stalls in question, arrived with his companion to see the film.

Apparently Padilla’s response was negative, since the two couples started arguingthe employees of the place tried to intervene, but everything got out of control when “Padilla threw an entire tub of popcorn in Trina Tenorio’s face,” the aforementioned outlet published.

Michael Tenorio began to yell annoyed and before pushing Padilla against the wall several shots were heard.

The detonations shocked the spectators, who ran out of the theater. Padilla fled the theater, but was found hiding with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Michael Tenorio died at the scene and Padilla was arrested Monday.

