Quintana Roo.- The Dead body of a young man was located early this Thursday in Cancun, on Cecilio Chi Avenue, Region 222, between November 20th Street and Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

The report was made around 4:30 in the morning, when neighbors called the emergency number to alert the authority about a male body that was inert and tied hands.

elements of the municipal police arrived at the scene of the events to initiate due diligence, who detailed that the young man was killed with a shot to the headand which was abandoned with a message from the organized crime.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN DAY ATT:COMANDANTE DIABLO happy day of the dead JAJA”.

The victim was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black long-sleeved shirt and dark pants with stripes on the sides, he had a slim build and dark complexion, with an approximate height of 1.70 cm, his body was left face down on the road, with the bound limbs.

The deceased also had injuries to his wrists and ankles. bruisestwo furrows in the neck, an injury in the left orbital region, in addition to the injury to bullet in the head.

Experts of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) They went to the area to lift the body and transfer it to the morgue so that the law necropsy could be performed.