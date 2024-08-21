Terror this morning in Bosnia following the serious shooting occurred in a school in the city of Sanski Most, in the northwest of the country. A man, an auxiliary employee of the school, opened fire and, according to initial estimates, killed at least three people and seriously injured a fourth. The men were fellow teachers who were busy at that precise moment in a meeting in preparation for the new school year. The spokesman for the Una-Sana Canton police made the announcement, Adnan Beganovic.

serious shooting at a school in Bosnia

Investigation underway into shooting at school in northwest China

A real tragedy occurred today, Wednesday, August 22, in a school in Bosnia. A former auxiliary employee of a school located in the city of Sanski Most opened fire during a teachers’ meeting.

School attack in Bosnia: three dead and one seriously injured

According to local media reports citing sources from the regional police, the attacker would be Mehmed Vukalića former assistant at the school who was undergoing disciplinary proceedings. The man, after opening fire on his colleagues, allegedly attempted to kill himself by shooting himself in the head. The killer was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Who were the victims killed by the attacker?

According to the first reconstructions carried out regarding the tragic shooting that took place this morning in a school in Bosnia, the killer would have acted with such ferocity because of a previous argument with the school management.

Adnan Beganovicspokesperson for the Una-Sana Canton police, stated the following:

“According to the information available so far, three people died, while one person suffered physical injuries and was transported to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. [una delle entità, a maggioranza serba, che costituiscono la federazione della Bosnia-Erzegovina] is in progress”.

Three dead and one seriously injured in shooting at Bosnian school

According to Beganović’s statements, the man allegedly used a military firearm, an automatic rifle.

The victims of the assault are three: the school principal Nijaz Halilovic63 years old, the English teacher Gordana Midjan and a secretary Nisveta Kljunić. Their bodies were transported to the Sanski Most Health Center, according to local media reports.

