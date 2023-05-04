Kosta Kecmanovic, the 14-year-old perpetrator of the Serbian school massacre, had a note with him with the names of those he wanted to kill

Is called Kosta Kecmanovic the 14-year-old boy who shot and killed 9 people yesterday morning in a school in Belgrade, Serbia. The young man immediately confessed everything, including the fact that he had premeditated everything. The police forces found tickets on him with the plan, studied in detail, and even the names of those he was supposed to kill.

Yesterday was a bitter day for the Serbia. In fact, in the morning, a 14-year-old boy entered the building armed Vladimir Ribnikar schoollocated in the very central Vracar district of the capital Belgrade, and took the lives of 9 people.

First a security guard was shot and then also a teacher and 14 minor pupils. The budget was tragic: the guard And 8 children they lost their lives. The teacher and 6 other pupils were seriously injured and are struggling to survive.

Kosta Kecmanovic had it all planned out

Kosta Kecmanovic had everything planned down to the last detail. He stole the weapons of his father, a well-known doctor, and went to his school with very clear ideas of what to do.

After committing the crimes it was himself to call the police and confess what he had done.

Has all admitted even when the police reached the school and arrested him.

During the search, officers also found a ticketwritten by hand, in which the 14-year-old had written what he had to do, how he had to take the lives of his victims and also who had to die by his hand.

Police found the boy in possession two weapons, one used in the offense and one in the backpack. Plus, three full magazines, each with 15 bullets.

The weapons, as mentioned, belonged to him father, a doctor, and were duly detained. Now the man too was arrestedon charges of failed surveillance of weapons.

According to local media reports, the young man would have taken the guns from his father’s safe, of which he knew the combination. He had often gone with the man to shoot in the polygon.

Those who know him tell of a boy who was always kind, polite. In short, nothing that he has never done just imagine that he could do such a crazy thing.