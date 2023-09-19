Terror: Deportes Quindío coach receives death threat with intimidating image

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Violence has taken over Deportes Quindío.
Dimayor / EL TIEMPO Archive
Violence has taken over Deportes Quindío.
Coach Óscar Héctor Quintabani has not defined his future after the threats.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
Unacceptable. Reprehensible. Absolutely condemnable. The adjectives have been running out to talk about the very serious situation that Deportes Quindío is experiencing and that has written another sad chapter in the last few hours.
(You may be interested in: Video: this is how the violent attack by fans on the Quindío bus was recorded).
Coach Óscar Héctor Quintabani would be the new victim of the violent people, who have attacked the team in recent weeks, stoning the buses in which the players are transported and even showing up in the most aggressive attitude to training.
(Also: Qualifiers in danger? Lawsuit would cause ‘turmoil’ on the way to the 2026 World Cup).
According to journalist Diego Rueda, the coach “He was threatened with death by some individuals who went to his house.”
It is not the first act of violence against Quindío
It is worth remembering that on the weekend The bus in which the team was traveling from Cali was stoned and a player was hit in the mouth. a situation that unfortunately is not new against the team.
(Read here: Dimayor and Federation, after assembly, ‘decide to listen’ to Acolfutpro and the Government).
The club has not officially commented on this delicate situation, which compromises the safety of all its staff.
The Armenian authorities have opted for games behind closed doors, but it is not a radical solution to this situation that has become more worrying over the days. Dimayor, unfortunately, has not taken action either. What else must happen, what other regrettable event is expected to take action in this terrible matter?
With information from Futbolred
More news in EL TIEMPO
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Terror #Deportes #Quindío #coach #receives #death #threat #intimidating #image
Leave a Reply