There have been few corners of the country that have escaped the terror of violence these days. Mexico is experiencing the bloodiest stage in its history, despite the fact that from one month to another a small percentage of deaths may increase or decrease. The figure is alarming: almost 100 people are killed every day. And what is even more risky, impunity touches 90% of the cases. From Zacatecas, passing through Baja California, Nuevo León, Morelos and Tamaulipas, the scenes of war have shaken some municipalities that observe how clashes between drug cartels besiege entire areas without an authority managing to curb their power. Some states have recognized themselves incapable of facing them and the federal government insists from the presidential platform that the country “is at peace.” Meanwhile, cruel reality knocks on the doors of the National Palace again.

On Monday, the border town of Reynosa woke up deserted and silent. Its inhabitants endured over the weekend what in the macabre drug lingo – already incorporated into common speech – is known as “heating the square.” A group of armed men fired at random on an avenue and killed 14 people, in addition to two women who kidnapped and gagged in the trunk of one of the three vans they used that day. In less than two hours, they gunned down an entire family, workers, students, neighbors, with the sole purpose of demonstrating their capacity for strength, of using violence and the population as a bargaining chip to exert control over the town. Heat the square to drive out their enemies: the macabre plan of the drug trafficker, commonly used during the worst years of the war against the drug cartels (from 2006 to 2012), consists of sowing chaos, through terrorist practices, to call the attention of the Army and weaken the rival gang that owned the place.

In Zacatecas, more than five people have been hanged on bridges this week. Two of them, state police from the neighboring state, San Luis Potosí, who had been reported missing days before. This Friday, at least 14 more people were executed in the same state, in the municipality of Valparaíso, for an open confrontation between the two most powerful cartels in the country: the Sinaloa cartels and the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, which keep some cities of the State and fight for control of the territory. Seven more were executed inside a house on Wednesday, to the fright of five girls who the criminals decided to save their lives, but to record those images forever in their retina.

The trail of blood also reached Baja California, where 11 people were killed on Sunday in different parts of the state: Tijuana, Mexicali and Tecate. On Wednesday, five more were killed in less than 24 hours in Tijuana, bringing the city to 159 murders so far this month, according to the local newspaper’s count. Zeta.

Another armed commando broke into a cumbia party in Monterrey (Nuevo León), shot those who were dancing and killed three of the attendees. Something similar happened in Jiutepec (Morelos), the images of armed men opening fire on customers of a bar recorded by the security camera of the establishment are one more example that the extreme and unpunished violence that shakes the country can be unleashed in anywhere, anytime. Well, the criminal consequences are almost non-existent. Due to these facts, except for the case of Reynosa, there are no detainees.

