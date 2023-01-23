Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Deadly mail: Six letter bombs surfaced in Spain. The mastermind is said to be a terrorist group from Russia. Is Putin taking revenge for arms deliveries?

Moscow/Madrid – Six letter bombs in six different places: At the end of last year, a largely failed series of terror terrorized Spain. Now there is new knowledge about the masterminds. Apparently a militant group from Russia is behind the attempted attacks. Accordingly, the order is said to have been issued directly by the Russian secret service. But why? Revenge for Spanish arms delivery in the Ukraine war?

Russia: Putin’s spies allegedly ordered letter bombings in Spain

late November and early December six letter bombs have been sent in Madrid. The packages turned up at the residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the US embassy and the Ukrainian embassy. It also hit an arms manufacturer in Zaragoza, which makes grenade launchers that Spain supplied to Ukraine during the war against Russia. Another letter bomb went to the Torrejón de Ardoz air base. A person who worked at the Ukrainian embassy was injured in the incidents.

Is he spreading terror in Europe? According to NATO reports, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is expected to do something like this in the Ukraine war. © Carlos Lujan/Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

Letter bombs in Spain: “Russian Imperial Movement” (RIM) is said to have been commissioned by Putin’s secret service

According to the New York Times Behind the terror series is a radical organization that calls itself the “Russian Imperial Movement” (RIM). The newspaper relies on intelligence information. Accordingly, both the Spanish and US investigators have indications that the group is said to have received the order directly from the Russian secret service GRU. Specifically, people are said to have been identified who are members of the organization and who could also be involved in the attacks.

The group is considered extremely militant. Not much is really known about the organization. Like the weekly newspaper The time recently reported, the movement is best known for racist hate speech and is said to recruit members from the ultra-right, Christian-Orthodox scene. According to the report, there is a paramilitary training center in St. Petersburg. In the US, the “Russian Imperial Movement” was classified as a terrorist group some time ago.

Dispute with Spain in the Ukraine war: Russia angry about Leopard 2 delivery?

But why Spain? In the US authorities, according to the New York Times assumed that Russia wanted to signal its agency in the Ukraine war. Sending a clear signal that terrorist attacks “could be carried out across Europe” if necessary, the report said. “The ability to occasionally use the Russian Imperial Movement as a proxy is useful for Russian intelligence, particularly as it becomes more difficult for rival countries to attribute actions to the Russian government,” it said.

Most recently, the Spanish government had shown itself to be quite critical of the Kremlin. So it was repeatedly considered to supply German Leopard 2 tanks from Spanish stocks in the Ukraine war. However, this failed because the German government around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) refused to issue an export license for German-made war equipment. (jkf)