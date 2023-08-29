The University of North Carolina (UCN) has experienced a nightmare this Monday. An armed subject has caused hours of terror in the center located in Chapel Hill, a town northwest of Raleigh, the capital. A faculty member has been killed with a firearm on the sixth day of classes. The event caused hundreds of students to barricade themselves for hours in the classrooms after hearing the shots at the university, one of the most important in the southern United States. After the detonations, the authorities began a large operation in search of the suspect, a doctoral student in Physics, who has been apprehended after almost two hours of panic and confusion.

At 1:04 p.m. ET, UNC sent its students an alert stating that an “armed and dangerous” person was “on or near” the university campus, which is home to some 29,000 students. The message asked students, teachers and employees to seek refuge in classrooms, dormitories, libraries and offices. Local television stated minutes later that the suspect had been seen inside the educational center facilities and that shots had been heard. “Possible active shooter,” was heard on the local police radio. This, along with other security forces, such as the state police, attended the emergency, which lasted more than three hours.

Panic has brought moments of terror. A video on social media showed a pair of students jumping out of the buildings window to flee campus. Others left the classrooms with their backpacks on their backs and their arms raised so as not to appear a threat to the many agents. They were minutes of chaos, since the authorities did not know the description of the suspect. A teacher described to a Raleigh television how young people knocked on the doors of his classroom seeking refuge from a possible massacre. The teacher confessed that he did not know how to respond, since the university security team had asked them not to open anyone or answer calls from outside the classrooms.

When the first policemen arrived at the site, the laboratories used by the Physics and Chemistry students, they found a faculty member dead on the floor. “It has been the only fatality and there have been no more injuries,” Brian James, the university’s police chief, assured this Monday afternoon. The authorities have not released the identity of the deceased and have stated in a press conference that the investigation will take “several weeks” before determining the motive for the murder.

Witnesses to the incident identified the alleged shooter as Tailei Qi, a foreign student from China who was in his second year of his Ph.D. in Physics at the university. Minutes after that, the police arrested a young Asian man with similar characteristics near the laboratories. They let him go minutes later when they verified that he was not the one they were looking for. The university remained closed during tense minutes of the sixth day of classes, while dozens of police officers searched the area in search of another shooter or other wounded.

The identification of the subject sparked a large operation to arrest Qi, who fled the scene of the shooting. The police detained him around 2:30 p.m. in a residential area located three kilometers from the university. He did not put up any resistance to the numerous elements that captured him. A photograph from the local press shows him sitting on the street with his hands handcuffed behind his back and his gaze fixed on the ground. James, the police chief, has indicated that the weapon used has not been found or whether it was purchased legally. He has also refused to officially identify Qi, as he is waiting for the local prosecutor’s office to file charges against the student.

A project partner of Qi’s has told WRAL that he is “beyond surprised” to learn that the student is the suspected killer. “He was always very quiet (…) and in his treatment he was more than kind, I could never imagine that he was the type of person who would dare something like that,” said Aiden Carter. Qi studied at Wuhan University and describes himself on his LinkedIn page as a fan of sports like badminton and track and field. On social media he showed his frustration at the lonely life he leads in the United States. In a message from more than a year ago, he claimed to have been a victim of bullying. The police, however, have not confirmed this and say they are waiting to interview the suspect to clarify the links he had with the victim.

The alert was lifted after three hours. Then dozens of students left the classrooms, several of them in tears. The parents of many came to the university to comfort the students. “This generation lives with the threat of a mass shooting every day. Half of the young people say they think there will be a shooting every week.” has insured in X, formerly Twitter, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, an activist for gun regulation. The university has canceled classes for the rest of the day and for Tuesday.

The incident occurred just two days after a white man murdered three people in a supermarket in Jacksonville, Florida. The murderer, a racist subject with Nazi sympathies, intended to carry out an attack on a majority-black university. After being turned away by campus security for refusing to identify himself, the man went into a business where he opened fire with a high-powered rifle.

