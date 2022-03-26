The members of the famous band Foo Fighters They will be the executive producers of the feature film “Studio Terror 666” and the protagonists of the story along with Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. And while the recent death of drummer, taylor hawkinshas surprised more than one fan, the film will help to remember it in a happy way.

During an interview with the medium Spoiler Time, the leader and guitarist of the musical group, Dave Grohl, revealed that someone three years ago pointed out to them the following: “You should make a horror movie.” At first she rejected the idea; however, when they moved into the house seen on the tape, his mind changed.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Animals 3″: Confirm Preview in Peru of “The Secrets of Dumbledore”

The Foo Fighters is a rock band from the United States. Photo: Instagram

The house Dave refers to is the place where the band recorded their latest album, “Medicine at midnight”, which also served as a recording set for the aforementioned film. “I thought, ‘My God, we’re in a scary house right now, so I better we finish the album and then we make a quick low budget movie ‘ and then our idea blew up and became a feature film.”

What is “Studio 666 Terror” about?

The film was written by Jeff Bulher and Rebecca Hughes and is based on Dave Grohl’s experiences recording his tenth album. “Horror in studio 666″ is a very “Scary movie” horror comedy that centers on the Foo Fighters as they create their new album in a mansion where a mass murder took place 26 years ago. During their stay in the new house, one of the members is possessed by a demon, which causes the beginning of strange and terrifying events.

John Carpenter and The Foo Fighters

The filmmaker and composer John Carpenter was one of those in charge of making the music for the cinematographic work. “We were very lucky to have him involved, because we have a mutual friend and he said to me, ‘I know John Carpenter, you should e-mail him to see if he would do it’ and I thought there was no way he would do that. We were making a goofy movie, but we took his son’s band on tour 15 years ago, so he basically returned the favor,” Dave Grohl said.

Official poster of the film “Terror in studio 666”. Photo: The Foo Fighters

When does “Terror at studio 666″ premiere?

The comedy-horror film was released in theaters last February 25. However, it still does not have a release date for theaters in Peru.