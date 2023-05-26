South Korea

A man was arrested for opening the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines flight as it landed in South Korea. All 194 passengers survived the flight, which landed safely at Daegu International Airport on Friday with the door open. At least half a dozen passengers experienced breathing problems and were taken to hospital, local media reported. The man, in his 30s, was arrested upon landing, Yonhap news agency said. Flight OZ8124 took off from Jeju Island on Friday morning local time. The timeline of events is unclear, but the plane’s door was opened towards the end of the flight at around 12:45 local time, South Korean media reported. This video shared by passengers on social media shows the gash in the side of the plane and the winds hitting the rows of seated passengers. Several school-age children were on the plane to go to a weekend sporting event, local media reported. The parent of one of the students told Yonhap, “The children were shaking, crying and afraid.” Asiana Airlines said police have launched a full investigation.



