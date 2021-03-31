Taking advantage of these important dates, where religious celebrations reign, somewhat diminished by the happy pandemic, the billboard receives a terrifying launch that has to do with the sacred. Imagine a young woman who fervently assures that she has been visited by the Virgin Mary and is capable of working miracles. The locals of a small town in New Orleans witness his wonders and praise, like a sect, such inexplicable achievements. However, what seems like wonderful supernatural phenomena attributable to a divine hand guided by the Almighty and the precepts of the Bible, ends up revealing its sinister side.

Good and evil face each other once more in ‘Pray for us’, an apparently ordinary title, whose premise sounds like something to us, which draws attention thanks to the figure of one of its producers, the now mythical Sam Raimi, champion of genre cinema who has contributed great cult films as a director, including ‘Infernal Possession’ or ‘Darkman’. As godfather he has not been short, betting on macabre stories such as the magnificent ‘Do not breathe’, by Fede Álvarez (do not miss his recently launched series ‘Calls’, on Apple TV). While preparing the long-awaited new installment of Dr. Strange for Marvel, read Disney, has knighted Evan Spiliotopoulos, responsible for the writing and direction of this feature debut based on the horror novel ‘Shrine’, dated 1983, by British author James Herbert (‘The rats’, ‘The fog’, ‘The magic country house’). He makes his debut as a filmmaker after signing the scripts for ‘Hercules’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ or the live-action version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

The girl with miraculous powers in ‘Pray for us’, played by Cricket Brown (‘Cheyenne’), is able to heal the sick, prompting many parishioners to come to her town and see how she works her wonders (such as the Marian apparitions of the Virgin of Fatima). A journalist in low hours, embodied by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, exalted for his role as Negan in the series ‘The Walking Dead’ -although he had already become known as The Comedian in the film adaptation of ‘Watchmen’ drawn by Zack Snyder-, he intends to return to the arena of quality reporting by following up on the young woman endowed with sacred powers who, curiously, has diminished her hearing.

In his search for an exclusive that allows him to regain his verve, the chronicler comes across a strange case to be investigated that becomes a drain of diabolical events. Darkness takes over the plot and leads to a kind of unexpected religious apocalypse. Katie Aselton, seen in the recommended ‘She dies tomorrow’ -Youth Jury Prize in Sitges-, William Sadler (‘Perpetual Chain’), Diogo Morgado (‘Son of God’), Christine Adams (‘Black Lightning’) and Cary Elwes, the iconic Westley from ‘The Princess Bride’, clumsy where they are, complete the cast of a debut film that seeks to make the audience uncomfortable in the audience, opting for the usual terror.

Sam Raimi, producer of ‘Pray for us’ from the hand of his production company Ghost House Pictures, began his film career by sneaking into Hollywood through the back door. His first productions were low-budget, the madness of reckless young men, obsessed with the horror genre, united by the praiseworthy commitment of fulfilling the dream, or nightmare, of telling stories despite the lack of means. The inordinate passion resulted in ‘Infernal possession’, a shameless debut feature that opened a trilogy idolized by celluloid fans of horror and black humor. ‘Terrifyingly Dead’ and ‘The Army of Darkness’ are indispensable cult-movies, just like ‘Darkman’, film that elevated Raimi before being carried away by the industry with titles such as ‘Between love and the game’ or the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise. Along the way, a fruitful friendship with the Coen brothers, failed projects like ‘Premonition’, trivia like ‘A Simple Plan’, oddities like ‘Quick and Dead’ and a rising career as an executive producer.