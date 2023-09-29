Nine months before the presidential election, questions are heard daily and increasingly throughout the country: “Where did the slaughter from today? How many dead daring? Who did he blame today? president?”

Questions resulting from the unstoppable wave of violence and terror that is experienced daily in entities such as Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Quintana Roo, Veracruz, Jalisco, Chiapas, Zacatecas or Nuevo Leónto name the most recent places of criminal deployment.

But such is the recurrence of terror throughout Mexico that, in weeks, the question that citizens will ask will undoubtedly change radically.

In fact, before the upsurge in crime and proliferation of massacresMexicans will no longer ask about daily atrocity, but about those regions of the country free of violence and crime.

“Does anyone know of any municipality or federal entity where massacres have not occurred? “Is there a state in Mexico where citizens can be safe?”

And, as the 2024 presidential electionday by day the hypothesis raised here for months is confirmed: that from the presidential power – and with the help of criminal gangs allied to the Palace – we will see that before, during and after election day they will have become widespread in Mexico terror and crime

And why before, during and after the election? Why unleash violence and terror at key moments for Mexican democracy?

The reasons are many and are visible to everyone. From today, until the day of election day, we will see violence grow throughout the country since the objective of this perverse ploy is that; terrorize the citizen, in general, but in a special way it will terrorize the middle classes; voters whose conviction would be capable of changing the direction of the electoral result.

In this way, fearful and terrified citizens and potential voters will think twice about the decision to go to the polls on voting day, since the possibility of being victims of the crime will be latent. criminal violencewhich by those dates will be in every corner of the country.

Furthermore, as seen in recent elections – such as those in Mexico – criminal groups allied with the Palace will control thousands of voting centers in isolated regions of the country and we will see millions of “pregnant ballot boxes” with tens of millions of votes in favor of the Morena candidates for all the election positions in dispute.

If he army of employees of the criminal cartels –which is the largest paid army in the country–, will be in charge of moving voters, forcing the direction of the vote and threatening those who oppose.

In this way, the electoral mess will be such that, without a doubt, many angry citizens would be pushed to take to the streets to protest against the State fraud imposed by the López Obrador government.

However, also to contain social anger over the fraud that will perpetuate the criminals of Brunettein the hours and days following the election, criminal hitmen will patrol the streets amid acts of vandalism like those mobilized by evil hands on September 26 in Mexico City, to tarnish the demonstration in memory of “the 43” normalistas of Ayotzinapa.

That is, the message of violence and terror During the days following the 2024 presidential election, it will have the same logic of intimidating citizens angry about the fraud, to prevent them from daring to take to the streets to protest.

But other signs appear that confirm the theory of stimulating terror and crime – from the Palace – to intimidate voters.

Have you asked yourself, for example, the reason for the exacerbated levels of violence in those entities where Morena has the least possibility of obtaining votes?

We refer to the Violence on the rise in states such as Guanajuato, Querétaro, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Yucatán and Mexico City –among others–, whose urban areas and middle classes could make a difference at the polls.

Curiously, they are the entities where, as the election approaches, violence and terror grow unchecked and where curious political phenomena such as the buying of consciences occur.

For example, while from the Palace the presidential candidacy of the “little dictator”, Samuel García, is encouragedcriminal violence also increases, to insane levels.

In Yucatán, the lifelong PRI senator, José Carlos Marín, announced that he was bought by the Green partyanother of the partisan prostitutes of Brunette to fool idiots.

In the end, Just as dictators like Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, among others, played with violence and terror, López Obrador will unleash chaos, terror and violence, as political-electoral weapons to win at the polls..

Do you doubt it?

At the time.

