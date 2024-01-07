Before Christmas Eve, a terror warning for Cologne Cathedral caused unrest. A suspect was arrested – and should be kept in long-term custody until today. He won't be free now.
Cologne – A man arrested in connection with the terror warning for Cologne Cathedral will not be released because of a European arrest warrant from Austria. The Cologne district court issued a so-called detention order based on the arrest warrant, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency. There is an extradition procedure.
The 30-year-old Tajik was arrested in Wesel on Christmas Eve. The police had announced that they would keep him in long-term custody until today. dpa
