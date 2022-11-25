On the occasion of its sales of Black Friday, GOG decided to give away a second game: terroir. It is a management in which you have to manage a vineyard, to start the production of wine. In addition to the various crops, factors such as climate change and random events enrich the gameplay.

To redeem Terroir, just go to main page of GOG, scroll it and find the appropriate banner. Then you need to click on the “Add to Library” button and you’re done. Of course, you need to have an active and unrestricted account to get it.

For the rest, since you’re near GOG, why don’t you take a look at the shop’s sales? There are thousands of titles on offer and some discounts are really interesting. For example, it is possible to buy Cyberpunk 2077 for €30 instead of €59.99 (-50%) or the recent A Plague Tale: Requiem for €39.99 instead of €49.99. There are also Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at €19.99 instead of €49.99 (-60%) and Elex II at €24.99 instead of €49.99 (-50%).

GOG is a digital store that sells DRM free titles, i.e. without protections. It is owned by CD Projekt, the company that also owns CD Projekt Red and which gave us The Witcher and the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077.