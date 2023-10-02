EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The San Juan River looks like the roots of a tree. Its channel is full of tributaries of the Chocó and Risaralda, which travel 380 kilometers until you see the sea. This stream, which originates on the Caramanta hill, returned dozens of corpses for years and witnessed the Colombian armed conflict and the state abandonment so daily in both departments. But Doña Jesusita Moreno, known as Mrs. Tuta, never abandoned him. Defending the territory from armed groups and child recruitment translated into threats that ended up becoming a reality: two hitmen murdered her on June 7, 2022. Her murder left Chocó an orphan, forced her children into exile and put her in mourning. an entire country that seems not to be hurt by the deaths of its defenders. The loss of Tuta not only produced anger and helplessness, it also served as inspiration and changed the course of one of the most important works of Marcelo Brodsky and Fernando Bryce.

Territories is the result of the residency of the renowned Argentine and Peruvian artists, respectively, at El Espacio 23, a contemporary art space owned by magnate Jorge M. Pérez in Miami. The initial proposal, which started in June 2022, was to work together around the Amazon and with the image of the dismemberment of Tupac Amaru very present. A few days after starting to explore with Rodrigo Abd’s photographs of the jungle, they learned of the murder of Mrs. Tuta. “There we understood it. The territory on which we were setting everything up was the reason why these activists were murdered,” Brodsky recalls by phone. “The piece was not going to be complete until we put the faces of the defenders of the territory.”

Cover of the book ‘Territories’. Camila Acosta Alzate

With that idea in mind, the questions came: Where do we start? Who do we portray? Unfortunately, the cases in the region are too many. For years, Latin America has been the continent with the most murdered leaders in the world and has accumulated nine out of ten of these violent deaths, which, since 2012, total 1,910 people. An activist every two days. That is why Brodsky and Bryce went to the Center for Justice and International Law (Cejil) to advise on that search. “The book is a wonderful vehicle to expand the language to talk about defenders, disputed spaces in the Americas and many of the fundamental issues for guaranteeing rights and democracy,” says Viviana Krsticevic, executive director of Cejil. “In Latin America, protection systems fail and the administration of justice fails, which does not close the impunity that encourages violence.”

Protectors of the swamps, leaders of invaded indigenous communities, caretakers of the Amazon, defenders of peasants, Afro-descendant spokespersons. Choosing to protect territory, whatever it may be, is a death sentence. “My work has been primarily as a historian,” Bryce says. “This research made me get much closer to reality. And understand that the deaths of those who are in the territory are part of the news, the daily life of our continent. “It has been a very important experience and also a new path for me.” “This is art in motion because, while we were working on it, leaders continued to be assassinated. While it is exposed, they continue to be murdered,” Brodsky laments.

Printing of the book ‘Territories’, in the Arte Dos Grafico workshop, in Bogotá. Camila Acosta Alzate

The burning Amazon and a portrait of the Brazilian Marielle Franco; a logger finishing off a century-old tree and Chico Mendes; the Agua Zarca dam and the gaze of the Honduran Berta Cáceres; lit lighters in the jungle and the smile of the Guatemalan Myrna Mack Chang… ‘Territorios’ puts a face and context to ten human rights defenders who were brutally murdered for their social work, the defense of women’s rights and activism environmental.

This work was presented in Miami and at the Arte Dos Gráfico gallery in Bogotá in two formats: as a 3 meter by 1.60 meter mural, and as a book, a smaller adaptation that includes a special edition of only 60 copies, each one with 13 original pieces signed by both artists for sale for $3,000. The funds raised will be used to protect leaders. This second format will be in the legendary Bogotá gallery – in whose workshop it was created with care and machinery from the 60s – until November 2.

And, later, it will pass through Washington DC, during the first week of December and, in March 2025, at the Arkhé Archive, Madrid, Spain. It is also expected to reach forums before the OAS and the United Nations, as well as to communities where leaders were murdered. For María Eugenia Niño, co-founder of the Arte Dos Grafico gallery and workshop, this work is “very special”: “Art does not provide solutions but it points out the problems and moves us. And that is a great transformative engine.”

María Eugenia Niño holds the book ‘Territories’. Camila Acosta Alzate

“Since there are no doctors, it is cured with herbs”

“People believed in his word. Tuta He knew very well the properties of healing plants. In the culture of the Colombian Pacific, this knowledge is very important because, since there are no doctors, people heal themselves with herbs. In addition to his healing abilities, he confronted the armed groups that operate in the tributaries of the river and reached an agreement with the armed organizations in the area so that they would not attack civilians and stop recruiting children,” reads one of them. the pages of the book.

Brodsky reflects on how art is political without being political: “It is much more credible because neither Fernando nor I have the need to do this, to point out the homicides. “We do it because we feel it, because it moves us.” And he adds: “This is art to exercise freedom; art that serves a purpose.”