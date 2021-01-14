After decades of massive decline in public services across the country, the subject has become hot. It has even become one of the major concerns of the French, expressed in particular by the movement of yellow vests and during the great debate that followed. The State therefore took out of its hat, in April 2019, the “France Service houses”, presented by Emmanuel Macron as the ideal response to public service needs and the return of the State to abandoned territories, especially rural. The objective, according to the President of the Republic: “That in each canton, we could have a place where the reception for the public of the State services would be gathered. “ All this while relying on an already existing system: the public service houses (MSAP), created in 2000 but really developed over the past five years. The Minister of Territorial Cohesion, Jacqueline Gourault, indicates that she wants to reach 2,200 MFS by 2022, with a plan of 200 million euros.

At present, the government counts 1340, a figure which hides very disparate realities. For the Minister, the idea of ​​the MFS label is therefore to “Raise their general level with a common basket of services”, by targeting priority neighborhoods and rural areas. In this common basket, the presence of at least seven main operators (including La Poste, the various branches of Social Security, justice, taxes), accessible in less than thirty minutes for the entire population. But behind these beautiful windows hide the many closures that continue throughout the territory. Éric Hours, coordinator of the CGT public services in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, points to the “Battles waged against the closure of post offices in Grésivaudan, the perceptions that close as in La Mure (Isère), but also branches of the CAF”. The decline is therefore continuing on a large scale, and the trade unionist believes that the MFS could “To be interesting” but only “ if they have real public service missions, with agents trained and under status ”.

“A palliative for users”

Same story with the Communist senator of Seine-Maritime Céline Brulin, who has been fighting for several years against these closures. For her, these MFS – 12 should open very soon in her department – give “The illusion of reinforcement” public services, but hide a very poor conception of these. “Often, these points of contact are a computer on which an agent accompanies users, without analyzing the latter’s problems”, she regrets. As for the CGT du Cher, which speaks of a “Palliative for users”, she considers it a “Discount service that accompanies the disappearance of local public services and full competence”, recalling that La Poste maintains the objective of 2,805 offices closed between 2020 and 2024. According to a parliamentary report by Senator LR of Ardèche Jacques Genest, published on February 19, 2020, the abandonment of the State is massive: it figures “535 net cash reductions since 2013”, and sound the alert. Because, for him, the MSAP of the time cannot constitute a solution on its own, especially since “The share of funding assumed by local authorities is excessive, while an increasing fraction of the services offered correspond to procedures concerning State administrations”. If even a right-wing senator points to the disengagement of the State to the detriment of communities … It must be said that the figures are implacable: the MFS device is funded by the State to the tune of 30,000 euros annually, or more or less salary of an agent. As long as you employ … at least two agents. Not to mention the building, the running costs.

The fact remains that these France Service houses often constitute an improvement in access to public services for a large number of French people. And that some are experiencing real success, which is due more to the voluntarism of elected officials than to state aid. Example with that of Lavoncourt, a town of just over 300 inhabitants in Haute-Saône, set up in 2010 by the mayor Jean-Paul Carteret. “The idea was first of all to create a service center”, explains the elected official, who was initially unaware of possible state support. “One day, a prefect came by and told me to ask for the label. This made it possible to have assistance, and especially to bring back public services which had been gone for a long time. ”

Rely on the existing offer

In addition to the 30,000 euros per year, this aid also includes the training of agents. “Of course the state is discarding financially, he continues, but we cannot blame him for what he gives us. And then, for a mayor, the important thing is to meet the needs of the population. “ The Lavoncourt MFS is therefore a model of its kind, since there is, apart from a virtual presence of state operators, a set of what the mayor calls the “Services to the public”: health professionals, a social worker, a home help and solidarity association, and, for the past month, “Three veterinarians from Spain” . This allows, via the rents of these liberal professions, to “Pay the rest, also with a share provided by the inter-municipal social action center”, in which nine neighboring municipalities participate. A success which is also based on the fact that the MFS was able to rely on a full-service post office. The proof, for Jean-Paul Carteret, that “Service brings service”, as he sums it up with a formula.

“The oldest are lost”

But the chosen one points out two problems: first, “The area chosen, that of the cantons, which does not correspond to the issues of proximity in rural areas, and, on the other hand, the reflection to be carried out on relations with town halls”. And to give a very current example, that of vaccination against Covid-19: “People have to go to private platforms, a lot of people, especially the elderly, are lost. ” Because, as the Association of rural mayors of France reminds us, 13 million French people have difficulties with digital technology. However, MFS is first and foremost a virtual access point to public services. For the elected representative, the State should precisely rely on town halls and France Service houses, which could organize vaccination, identify people, because “They are as close as possible to the population”.

During a session devoted to the subject in the National Assembly, on January 13, the Communist deputy of the Allier Jean-Paul Dufrègne, author of a report on public services in rural areas, considered that “The device is good”, but that “It should not be a pretext to disengage the State”. In other words: “MFS must complement an existing offer. “It is on this central point that the shoe pinches: good idea as they are, these France Service houses look more like a plaster on a wooden leg than a real policy of development of public services.