Friday, August 16, 2024
Territorial Violation | The territorial violation that lasted seven minutes was due to technical problems, says Russia

August 16, 2024
in World Europe
Territorial Violation | The territorial violation that lasted seven minutes was due to technical problems, says Russia
According to Russia, the territorial violation that occurred in Finnish waters at the end of July was due to technical problems, informs the Border Guard.

Russian authorities have apologized for the territory violation that happened earlier in the summer, says the Border Guard in its press release.

The territorial violation took place on July 26 in the vicinity of Haapasaaristo, when the research vessel Mikhail Kazansky, owned by the Russian Navy, drifted into Finnish territorial waters.

According to the press release, the Russian ship went completely around the sea border buoy marking Finland’s territorial waters from the Finnish side, after which it returned to international waters. The territory violation lasted seven minutes. The ship navigates around Finland for a distance of about one nautical mile, which corresponds to less than two kilometers on land. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland followed from the beginning when they noticed it heading towards Finnish territorial waters.

According to the Border Guard, the crew of the Russian vessel had never responded to the contacts of the Finnish authorities. The Coast Guard’s patrol boat was finally able to guide the ship away from Finnish territorial waters by its own positioning and by the crew’s gestures.

The Russians have reported technical problems on board at the time of the incident, but according to the Border Guard, no other reasons for the territory violation have been received. Strong GPS interference was detected in the area at the time of the incident, but its effect on the incident is unclear for now.

The Border Guard, on the other hand, mentions that the maritime conditions were good. Visibility was about 20–30 kilometers, and the southeast wind was blowing four meters per second. According to the Finnish Border Guard, the sea border buoy that the ship is circling is clearly visible.

Next, the aim of the investigation is to identify the person suspected of the crime. The Border Guard does not specify who is suspected of the crime, but in July the master of the vessel was suspected of committing a territorial violation. At that time, the head of the investigation estimated that it could be very difficult to obtain the personal information of the crew members, especially from the Russian authorities.

Correction 16.8. 10:38 p.m.: One nautical mile corresponds to a little less than two kilometers on land, not a little more than two kilometers as the story said earlier.

