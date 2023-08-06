Il Messaggero: Jeddah agreed to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine

The participants in the talks on Ukraine in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, discussed the territorial integrity of Ukraine. About it informs newspaper Il Messaggero, citing sources.

According to the publication, the meeting participants agreed that respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine “should underlie any peace agreement, as well as the primacy of the UN Charter.”

The sources also said that following the results of the first day of negotiations, it was decided to create working groups “on key issues of the ten points of the peace formula proposed by Kiev.” The dates of the meeting of the heads of state have not yet been determined – it is expected that it will take place before the end of 2023.

On August 5, negotiations began in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, which will last until August 6. They are attended by representatives of 30 countries, Russia was not invited to the meeting.