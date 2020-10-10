How can we get there? Thursday, October 8, about fifty demonstrators invaded the hall of the municipal council of Saint-Denis, which was going to meet. Detail, size: they were agents of the city, on strike for six days at the time of the facts. Another detail: it is with the cry of “Democracy” that they entered the room of the new municipal council led by the socialist Mathieu Hanotin. Three elected officials were jostled, one of them, Bertrand Révol, deputy PS in charge of trade and crafts, was slightly injured in the head, without anyone knowing how this injury occurred. The mayor of Saint-Denis announced again on social networks his intention to file a complaint, and he urged his “molested” deputies to do the same.

But how did we get there, then? At the root of the conflict, there is the will of the municipality to align the working week to 35 hours, to comply with the law on the transformation of the civil service. And then there is the method. Like that of reducing paid holidays from 28 to 25 days. And, what set fire to the powders, to sweeten, on small wages, two advantages: the first, they are days offered by the city on the occasion of the medal of the work, which rewards nevertheless twenty years of toil. The Communist municipality, which gave way to Hanotin in June, offered ten days off the first year, and five days off the following years to recipients of this medal. The majority of Mathieu Hanotin wants to eliminate these five days. The second benefit, which can represent up to 1,400 euros per year, is an “attendance” bonus, paid in two installments. It serves as the “13th month” for the agents, who do not have one. The city’s HR department proposes to withdraw 15.50 euros per day of absence, and all the premium after 90 days without work. What the unions dispute is that it will not only affect those who avoid work, but also employees in long illness, women on maternity leave or those who look after sick children.

The strike movement, which affects all city services, starting with school catering, is supported by the CGT, UNSA, FSU and Solidaires unions. Julien Attal, elected Communist, present at the city council Thursday evening, affirms it on social networks: “Violence is also and undoubtedly above all to increase by 1376 euros monthly (as the mayor did just elected, Editor’s note) and to remove bonuses and leaves from precarious agents. The violence is the contempt and hatred that I could see in the eyes of certain deputies last night ”. According to him, nearly 400 out of 3,600 precarious jobs could be destroyed. The elected Communist recalls facts that are a little embarrassing for the new municipality: “condemning the violence at the Town Hall of Saint-Denis should first be condemning a Mayor and a municipality in the midst of a social crisis, in the midst of Covid, while unemployment is exploding and so much has been said about the commitment of municipal public service agents, is attacking the meager gains of these agents and is preparing to destroy at least 400 jobs ”. Violence is not always where the finger of the media shows it.