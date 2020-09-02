This employee of the Trévenans hospital was suspended from her duties. The establishment filed a complaint.

A nursing assistant was excluded from the hospital in Trévenans (Territoire-de-Belfort) because she was suspected of having drugged her colleagues in the intensive care unit in the summer of 2019, reports France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard, Tuesday September 1, confirming information from the Republican East. The Belfort prosecutor’s office indicates that an investigation has been opened to “administration of harmful substance”.

According to information from France Bleu, several hospital caregivers complained, at the time, of drowsiness, feeling unwell. The caregiver in question was surprise in the process of pour a liquid into the drink of some of his colleagues, using a syringe.

For its part, the Trévenans hospital indicates that it has lodged a complaint. He is pointing out that “the caregivers concerned by the facts were accompanied in their filing of complaint and on the psychological level for those who wished it”. The investigation was entrusted to the research brigade of the Territoire-de-Belfort gendarmerie.