Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Terrifying: violent explosion in athletic race leaves several injured, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in Sports
Terrifying: violent explosion in athletic race leaves several injured, video


Dramatic

Dramatic moment.

dramatic moment.

It happened in a competition in Cameroon.

What seemed like a day of sports, triumphs and happiness turned into a nightmare for the family of athletes who were competing in a test in Wow, Cameroon.

The group of long-distance runners was looking for half the route when a large explosion occurred, which left several injured and was recorded by security cameras.
injuries and chaos

The authorities are investigating and so far they have confirmed 19 injuries, who were immediately transferred to nearby hospitals.

It has been assured that around 529 athletes from 15 countries were competing, but this tragic moment put an end to their aspirations of having a good competition.

The first comments indicate that the explosion was committed by a separatist group that goes against the ideology of the current government.

The media in that country point out that the Ambazonia Governing Council He has said that the action was presented in retaliation against the police, who were in charge of the safety of the athletes.
Sports

