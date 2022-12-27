Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Terrifying video of the moment in which snow avalanche ‘buries 10 people’

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
Sports
Avalanche

Reference image.

Reference image.

The recording shows the magnitude of what happened.

Nine winter sports fans were found unharmed and one, seriously injured after a snow avalanche in the Austrian region of Vorarlberg (west) on Sunday, the rescue services indicated in the last hours, after the terrifying video of the moment became known.

terrifying avalanche

Soldiers and rescuers try to rescue people after a double avalanche.

The avalanche occurred around 3:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT) at an altitude of 2,700 meters, on the Lech Zürz ski slope.

The police initially spoke of “a dozen people buried”, based on the video taken by a skier. Among them, one was rescued and a second was able to get out on her own foot and went to the hospital. Seven other people who appeared in the video were eventually found safe and sound. A person of German nationality was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, Hermann Fercher, director of the tourist office and in charge of reporting on operations, told the AFP agency.

Several helicopters and rescue teams accompanied by dogs participated in the rescue efforts. The rescued people are of German, Dutch, Belgian, Bosnian, Croatian and American nationality.

The rescue services warned over the weekend of the risk of avalanches in the area and in neighboring Tyrol, pointing out the fragility of the snow cover in a context of temperate climate. In recent years, Snowslides have left, on average, twenty deaths a year in Austria.

AFP

