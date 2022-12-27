Terrifying video of the moment in which snow avalanche ‘buries 10 people’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Reference image.
Reference image.
The recording shows the magnitude of what happened.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 27, 2022, 07:02 A.M.
Nine winter sports fans were found unharmed and one, seriously injured after a snow avalanche in the Austrian region of Vorarlberg (west) on Sunday, the rescue services indicated in the last hours, after the terrifying video of the moment became known.
terrifying avalanche
The avalanche occurred around 3:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT) at an altitude of 2,700 meters, on the Lech Zürz ski slope.
The police initially spoke of “a dozen people buried”, based on the video taken by a skier. Among them, one was rescued and a second was able to get out on her own foot and went to the hospital. Seven other people who appeared in the video were eventually found safe and sound. A person of German nationality was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, Hermann Fercher, director of the tourist office and in charge of reporting on operations, told the AFP agency.
Several helicopters and rescue teams accompanied by dogs participated in the rescue efforts. The rescued people are of German, Dutch, Belgian, Bosnian, Croatian and American nationality.
The rescue services warned over the weekend of the risk of avalanches in the area and in neighboring Tyrol, pointing out the fragility of the snow cover in a context of temperate climate. In recent years, Snowslides have left, on average, twenty deaths a year in Austria.
AFP
More sports news
December 27, 2022, 07:02 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Terrifying #video #moment #snow #avalanche #buries #people
Leave a Reply