The director of The Callisto Protocol promises that there will soon be news about the space survival-horror.

“Scary, unpredictable, disturbing and unpleasant.” These adjectives can be used to describe many weekend plans, but also to assess the next survival horror from glen schofieldone of the heads of the modern classic Dead Space, who wanted to promise yesterday on Twitter upcoming news from The Callisto Protocol, a video game set in the same PUBG universe.

The information comes through a message on the social network where Schofield wants to highlight the presence in his new development of Demetrius Leal and Atsushi Seo, art and lighting directors, who have accompanied him since the days of Dead Space. As the designer reminds us, lighting in a horror game is not an easy matter, and in fact it can mark the line between a memorable adventure or not.

At the moment we have not been able to see much of that work, as only an announcement trailer for The Callisto Protocol was published, but luckily it seems that we will soon have more material with which to start making assessments about the space adventure. However, it is assured that The Callisto Protocol will arrive in stores this year, so the promotion should not take long, perhaps at the Summer Game Fest that dated its celebration yesterday.

The Callisto Protocol is set in the year 2320 on Callisto, one of Jupiter’s satellites, and seeks to give a twist to the survival horror genre of a new generation, leading players to escape from the maximum security prison Sideros and reveal its most shocking secrets. “This combination of horror, action and immersive history aims to reach a new milestone in the genre of interactive horror entertainment,” its authors bet.

In parallel, EA is working on a remake of Dead Space, although this will take a little longer to arrive as it is scheduled for release in 2023. In the meantime, you can read a report where we analyze what can improve the production compared to the original work.

More about: The Callisto Protocol and Striking Distance Studios.