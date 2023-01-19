Not a week has passed and the death of the former Zambian soccer player still does not stop surprising Philemon Mulalawho was attacked by his dogs in Lichtenburg, South Africa, to the point of death.

According to the local press report, Mulala was in his garden last Friday when he was attacked by a pair of his four “mixed-breed” dogs.

Until now, the Lichtenburg Police had pointed out in a certain way Lillian Chileshe, Mulala’s wife, for not doing anything when hearing the barking of animals. However, she met the recording of the deadly attack.

In addition, the widow decided to break her silence and tell how the fateful incident occurred. A news was also confirmed: they put down the dogs.

Soccer player mutilated by his dogs

“She didn’t bother to go and check if something was wrong (when the dogs were barking) as her house is situated on a busy road and dogs frequently bark at passing pedestrians and vehicles,” said Sam Tselanyane, the police captain in charge of the investigation.

And he added: “After the electricity was restored, after a shock, she went in looking for her husband, but could not find him.”

After these affirmations, it was known the video of the deadly attack suffered by Mulala.

In the recording you can see how two of the animals bite him mercilessly.

the widow speaks

After the images were released, Lillian Chileshe, the deceased’s wife, broke her silence.



“We loved the dogs, my husband adored them and we never imagined that what happened would happen”the woman told ‘News24’.

“I found Phil lying down with his hands covering his face, he had been bitten at the height of his throat. His face and arms had many injuries…”. she added.

About the animals, he said that they were called ‘Prosper’, ‘Blessing’ and ‘Bulldozer’. He also confirmed that they were sacrificed after the unexpected outcome occurred.

slaughtered animals

This week, Keshvi Nair, spokesperson for the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of South Africa (NSPCA), also confirmed the end of the animals.

“All three dogs were removed by the NSPCA. Contrary to many media reports, the dogs are not pit bulls. They are mixed-breed dogs,” he said.

“The Society for the Protection of Animals cannot house aggressive animals. Therefore, after being evaluated, the decision was made to humanely euthanize all three dogs,” he said.

Mulala was recognized because he scored two goals in the semifinal of the Cecafa Cup in 1984 against Kenya.

Known as Shombo (worker), he played for Mufulira Wanderers in the same team as his older brother, central defender Philemon Kaunda.

