February 26, 2023 19:04

Days after the two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey on February 6, sad and poignant stories are still unfolding, depicting the scale of the disaster. And the Turkish “Anatolia” news agency reported the story of the Syrian Muhammad Musa, who was living with his family in the city of Nordagi, in the state of Gaziantep, in southern Turkey, one of the cities most affected by the earthquake. Musa said, “As the earth shook, the walls of one of the rooms collapsed, so I rushed with my wife and three children towards the door. The stairs of the building began to collapse, so we were left with nothing but the window,” according to a report published by “Sky News.” As they tried to reach the window, Musa’s house leaned against them, and one of the children slipped in the opposite direction, but his mother managed to grab his hat attached to his shirt and pulled him towards the window. He added, “When we got to the window, the ground was about 3 meters away from us, even though we were on the second floor, as the building went down.” In such a dangerous situation, Moses had no choice but to throw his children on the unsolid ground, being the garden of the dwelling, and then jumped with his wife out of the window. Moses described his survival from the devastating earthquake as a “miracle.” For his part, Abdullah Youssef Al-Obaid, a Syrian resident in Nordaghi, recounted the moments of panic he experienced during the earthquake, saying: “The children’s room collapsed, then I opened the door towards the stairs that collapsed, and we could no longer go back or forward, so we knew that we would inevitably die. And he went on to say, “I noticed that there is a narrow unbroken corridor, from which it is possible to walk to my neighbor’s house opposite our house on the third floor. We headed there, and fortunately my neighbor opened the door, so we all rushed towards his window.” According to Al-Abeed, he first threw himself out of the window, which is now 3 meters above the ground, then from the shade of his neighbor’s apartment, he started throwing his four children and his neighbor’s three children, and picked them up below. After that, the slave’s wife and his neighbor, accompanied by his wife, also descended, to write for them to escape from the collapse of the building. Two violent earthquakes struck Turkey and northern Syria on the sixth of February, with a magnitude of 7.8 and 7.6 degrees.

Source: agencies