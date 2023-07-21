Surprised at night in his Paris home, Gigio Donnarumma was beaten, stripped, tied up and robbed along with his fiancée

A terrifying experience that they found themselves living last night Gigio Donnarumma and his girlfriend Alessia Elefante. In fact, the goalkeeper of the Italian national team and his partner were surprised in their home in Paris by some criminals, who stripped, tied and robbed them. The booty is about half a million euros.

The list of players robbed by criminals experts who, aware of the considerable loot they would find in the homes of champions, study perfect plans and develop very important shots.

Particularly affected team is that of PSG. In recent months it had been the turn of defender Kimpembe, captain Marquinhos, ex AC Milan player Thiago Silva, ex Juventus Angel Di Maria and Sergio Rico. The latter, approached by the criminals, had reacted courageously by putting them on the run.

Tonight, however, Gigio Donnarumma did not have the opportunity to react. The goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain, ex of Milan and number 1 of the Italian national team of Roberto Mancini, fresh winner of the European Championship, was directly surprised at home while he slept.

His longtime girlfriend was with him Alessia Elephantwho like him remained petrified at the sight of the criminals and their threats.

The thieves would wake the two with a start, hitting Donnarumma repeatedly to headthen strip them naked and tie them up both.

Later they would burgled the house as much as possible, to finally flee.

The fear of Gigio Donnarumma

Gigio and Alessia apparently managed to untie themselves, get dressed and leave the house to ask for help. Support they found in the staff of a hotel not far from their home.

In fact, the call to the party came from the hotel policewho immediately arrived on site to provide support to the footballer and his partner.

Gigio Donnarumma and his girlfriend Alessia Elefante had an accident in the early hours of this morning. They are shocked by what happened, they are fine despite the dire circumstances. Both are assisting the police in their investigation. Gigio, his partner and Team Raiola will not comment further until the police have completed their investigation. We ask you to respect the privacy of Gigi and his partner at this time

These the words written in a post on social media by Team Raiola, the agency that represents the Italian champion.

The bootyaccording to what has emerged so far, would amount to about 500 thousand euros including jewellery, handbags, clothing and other valuables.