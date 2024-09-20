The match was played between Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills of American football NFL, But one event shocked both teams, the public that was in the stadium and the people who were not watching on television.

According to the criteria of

When the third quarter of the game was being played, “the home team’s quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, He ran with the ball to get the first down and, instead of lying on the ground, he looked for contact with an opposing defender, Damar Hamlin, with which he collided abruptly,” reported Marca de España.

It’s not new

He added: “The next thing we saw was Tagovailoa lying on the ground, disoriented and with his hands in an unnatural position. His teammates immediately became concerned, and what was happening was obvious: the Dolphins player had suffered a severe concussion.”

The Spanish media warned that “after a few eternal minutes in which the Hawaiian was treated on the grass of the Hard Rock StadiumTua left the field on his own two feet, although he did not play again in the match that his team lost.”

This is not the first time. Tagovailoa and concussions are not new. This last one is the third that the 26-year-old player has suffered in the NFL:

“In the 2022 season, the Dolphins player already made headlines for the same issue, as he suffered two concussions in two consecutive weeks, forcing the American Football League to tighten its protocols when a player suffers such an injury,” said Marca.

“Now, there are those who believe that a third injury of this magnitude in such a short period of time is too much for anyone to handle, and the debate in the United States these days is whether Tua should retire or not. For now, the Dolphins have placed their quarterback on IR (injured list), which means that, at a minimum, he will miss four games,” he said.

“I’m going to be honest: I would retire. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth playing anymore. I haven’t seen anything like what he’s done three times. It’s scary. You could see the faces of the players on the field right away, the sense of urgency in everyone to help Tua. I think at this point he’s not going to play football his whole life. He’s going to take care of his family,” he said. Antonio Pierce, former player and current coach of Las Vegas Raiders.

“That’s it. The NFL has to do the right thing. Tua has had too many concussions and needs to retire to take care of his health,” said the former receiver. Dez Bryant.

Sports