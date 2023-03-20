The video shows people taking part in a talk show on a television channel in Ecuador.

The program’s guests are surprised by the strong earthquake, which prompts some of them to leave the platform, and screams are heard in the background of the video clip.

At least 14 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck a coastal area in Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, damaging residential buildings, schools and medical centers.

The quake, which the US Geological Survey said had a magnitude of 6.8, struck at a depth of 66.4 km, 10 km from the city of Palau in the Guayas region.

The authorities said it was unlikely that the quake would cause a tsunami.

“We are still in the area to check the damage caused by the earthquake this morning. I want to assure that I am with you and express my solidarity and commitment to the victims,” ​​Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Twitter.

The Presidency’s Information Authority said that the earthquake also resulted in 14 deaths and more than 380 injured, most of them in the Oro region.

The authority stated that at least 44 houses collapsed, while 90 others were damaged.

About 50 educational buildings and more than 30 medical centers were also damaged, and several roads were closed due to landslides caused by the quake.

Santa Rosa Airport sustained minor damage, but continues to operate.

According to the Peruvian authorities, the earthquake was felt in the northern region of the country, and there were no immediate reports of human or material damage.