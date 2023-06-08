Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A thick smoke lies over New York. Public life is therefore restricted. The reason is forest fires in Canada.

New York – A woman strolls along the waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey. The sea stretches out behind her, but thick smoke hangs in the air. Instead of New York City’s usual skyline, the city is blanketed in brown impenetrable smog on Wednesday. Only the outlines of the buildings and skyscrapers are still recognizable. To protect herself from the bad air, the woman wears a medical mask.

Air quality ‘extremely unhealthy’: People are told to keep outdoor activities to a minimum

For almost two days, images have been piling up in New York City that at first glance are more reminiscent of apocalyptic scenes. The reason for this condition are the forest fires in Canada. The smoke has been drifting south for days and envelops the metropolis in dense smog.

A woman walks on the New Jersey boardwalk. In the background there is a thick smoke over New York. © IMAGO/Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com

The air quality in New York was already classified as “unhealthy” by the Swiss company for air quality technology “IQAir” on Tuesday, and as “extremely unhealthy” since Wednesday. The company recommends wearing a protective mask to protect yourself from the smoke. The official US database for air quality measurement “AirNow” also advises keeping outdoor activities to a minimum and instead doing them indoors.

Smoke over New York: the population should do without their own cars

“The New York government has announced that smoke from the wildfires in Canada, which firefighters from around the world are helping to fight, is currently affecting air quality in New York City.” tackle air pollution. This includes, among other things, the request to use public transport instead of one’s own car and to refrain from lighting private fires in the garden or other places.

US media are reporting on the region with the worst air pollution in the world

According to CNN, the noxious smoke that has drifted south to New York from over a hundred Quebec wildfires is having serious effects not just due to destruction. The US broadcaster reports that New York was temporarily one of the regions with the worst air pollution in the world on Tuesday. In particular, human-caused climate change is helping to exacerbate the dry conditions that encourage wildfires.

Scientists recently reported that millions of acres of burned land in the western United States and Canada are due to carbon pollution from the world’s largest fossil fuel and cement companies. Only recently did a climate researcher at Lanz warn of an “apocalypse” due to climate change.

‘May feel increasingly poor air quality’: Wildfires in Canada are moving south

On Wednesday (local time), US politician and UN Secretary-General António Guterres commented on the subject on Twitter. He wrote: “At our UN headquarters in New York we can feel the increasingly poor air quality as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves south. With global temperature rising, there is an urgent need to reduce the risk of wildfires.”

The Washington Post calls the nationwide increase in wildfires one of the “most predictable effects of global warming.” Hundreds of forest fires broke out in Canada in May. People now have to learn how to deal with such situations and increasingly rely on masks and air filters. “This will likely be one of many adjustments Americans will need to make as climate change continues. In a way, the haze could allow everyone to see more clearly what lies ahead.”

